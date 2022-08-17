ZENZO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $160,983.02 and $32.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00112888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00250928 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032942 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

