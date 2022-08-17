Zigcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.49 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $412,145.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

