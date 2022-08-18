0Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $8.22 million and $98,549.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00061508 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

