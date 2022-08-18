1,036 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $255.54 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

