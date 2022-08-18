12,500 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Altria Group comprises 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 77,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

