125,390 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 530,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 414,222 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,583,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,195,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.