12Ships (TSHP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $220,679.59

12Ships (TSHP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. 12Ships has a market cap of $220,679.59 and $10,403.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

12Ships Profile

TSHP is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

