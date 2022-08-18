1,300 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Get Rating

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

