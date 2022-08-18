14,442 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,943,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.70 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.