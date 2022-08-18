15,333 Shares in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 88,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IIF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.