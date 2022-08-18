19,629 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,733,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

