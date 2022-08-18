1World (1WO) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

1World (1WO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069125 BTC.
About 1World
1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.
