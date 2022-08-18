1World (1WO) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

1World (1WO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069125 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

