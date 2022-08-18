271,527 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,000. Dutch Bros accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.69% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $13,896,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $9,956,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $9,876,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BROS opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,125 shares of company stock worth $9,643,688 in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

