350,000 Shares in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLD. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,885,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,897,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,872. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.