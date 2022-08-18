370 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

