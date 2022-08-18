3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $428.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

