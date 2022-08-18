3D L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 727,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 255,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 52,623 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.