3D L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA FITE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

