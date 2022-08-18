3D L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $90.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

