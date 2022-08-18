3D L Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of ERTH opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.