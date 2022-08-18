3D L Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $625,000.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.