3D L Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

