3D L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $76.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67.

