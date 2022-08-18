3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

