3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Down 2.9%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 25,241 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter.

