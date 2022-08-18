3M (NYSE:MMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.49

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

3M has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $145.16. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.