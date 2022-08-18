4,200 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 13,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.