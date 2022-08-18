4,628 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $46.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

