510 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.