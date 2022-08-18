51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Get 51job alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in 51job by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 51job by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.