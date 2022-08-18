5,255 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 872.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $185.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

