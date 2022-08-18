549,996 Shares in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 549,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCK. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $11,275,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 515,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

