5,784 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.41. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

