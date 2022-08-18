68,409 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.83. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

