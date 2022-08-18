80,307 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,480,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Amgen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.78 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

