808 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

ELV opened at $490.85 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.57.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.