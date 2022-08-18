9,514 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by Equius Partners Inc.

Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Separately, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $622,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,059. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66.

