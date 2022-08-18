Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 887,923 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of McKesson worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $367.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.34. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

