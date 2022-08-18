Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 108,798 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

