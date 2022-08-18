Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,797 Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Separately, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

