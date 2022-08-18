Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5,585.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 181,978 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $97,288,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

