Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after buying an additional 3,002,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

