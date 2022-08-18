Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

