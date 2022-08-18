Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

About KB Financial Group

Shares of KB stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

