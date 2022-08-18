Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13,616.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,072 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

