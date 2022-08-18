Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Park Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.62. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

