Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

