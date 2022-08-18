Aavegotchi Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005596 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $62.75 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,444,091 coins and its circulating supply is 47,679,927 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

