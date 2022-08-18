Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $85.86 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

