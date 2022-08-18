Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 0.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 3,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

About Acasti Pharma

(Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.